Kingfishers fall to second defeat against Winchester
Wed, 22 Aug 2018
THERE was late drama once again as Thatcham Town lost 3-2 against Winchester City on Tuesday evening in Division 1 South of the Southern League.
Shane Cooper-Clark and James Clark had given the Kingfishers a comfortable lead at half-time after two early goals.
However, City responded with two goals in 15 second-half minutes to level the game.
Winchester were then reduced to 10 men as a result of violent conduct.
With three minutes remaining, an a minute after it appeared Thatcham had scored, Winchester put the ball in the back of the net to get the three points.
