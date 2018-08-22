Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kingfishers fall to second defeat against Winchester

Thatcham were leading by two at half-time but lost 3-2 against The Citizens on Tuesday evening

THERE was late drama once again as Thatcham Town lost 3-2 against Winchester City on Tuesday evening in Division 1 South of the Southern League.

Shane Cooper-Clark and James Clark had given the Kingfishers a comfortable lead at half-time after two early goals.

However, City responded with two goals in 15 second-half minutes to level the game.

Winchester were then reduced to 10 men as a result of violent conduct.

With three minutes remaining, an a minute after it appeared Thatcham had scored, Winchester put the ball in the back of the net to get the three points.

For a full match report and plenty of match reaction, pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.

