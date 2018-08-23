Herring rallies Crusaders after difficult start

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring believes two separate 15-minute spells have played a big part in his side’s start to the National League South season.

The Crusaders crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Concord Rangers on Saturday with all the goals coming in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

It was Town’s third defeat of the campaign and came just a week after a heavy loss against Chelmsford City when they again conceded three goals in a short period.

“It was very disappointing to say the least,” Herring said.

“We had done some homework on them and we were going there confident, not only of getting something out of the game but actually winning it.

“We started the game well, but we shipped four goals in 15 minutes, which was madness – you can't collapse like that.

“Over the course of our first few games, we have been more than a match against every side we have played, apart from two 15-minute spells,” added Herring.

Hungerford remain in the relegation zone ahead of games against Dartford and Truro City over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Herring said: “I have said to the squad that it will be tough as I feel the first six games have involved teams that will finish in the top eight.

“We have had a tough start and I have told the boys to ignore the league table and just to keep working hard.”

After an injury to 16-year-old goalkeeper Jokull Andresson, the Crusaders have brought in Australian Liam Driscoll from Reading as cover this weekend.

Herring said: “Jokull is still out and Liam has come in to replace him and he is more than adequate cover.

“We have no other injury concerns but I would like to add to the squad because I know what we need, but it’s tough.”