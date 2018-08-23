Archer: Opportunities will come for Blues

PAUL Archer was pleased to see a number of impressive performances during Newbury Blues’ recent pre-season win against Old Halesonians.

Both the Blues first-team and second team (Stags) were in action on Saturday as preparations continue ahead of the new season.

The Stags won 22-7 against their Old Halesonians counterparts, while Blues came out on top 33-19 in the battle of the first XVs at Monks Lane.

“It was a pleasing performance from some of the younger guys, as well as the older heads in the squad,” Archer admitted.

“Some of the new players got game time in order to feel them into the Blues way of playing and the team dynamics.”

Blues began on the front foot and head coach Archer was more than happy with his side’s start.

He said: “The first half was electric and our objective has to be, given last season, to score more bonus points.

“We were four tries up against a side who have also come down from Level 5, so we have to be pleased.”

Archer credited his forwards for getting further up the pitch a lot more and being able to create opportunities.

He said: “What was pleasing was that our tight forwards were popping up to finish moves and that’s the sort of thing we want to encourage.

“We have players who are comfortable on the ball and not necessarily filling traditional roles so to have three of our five tries to come from forwards was pleasing.”

In the second period, the Blues head coach made a number of changes, allowing a number of other players to get game time.

He said: “We made a lot of changes which affected the team dynamics and we allowed them to get back into the game.

“We finished the game well and all in all it was good to get the two wins and see more of the squad.”

Newbury welcome Havant to Monks Lane tonight (Thursday) in their final pre-season game before the opening Wadworth 6X South West 1 East league game of the season against Stratford next week.

“There will be more opportunities to stake a claim for a starting spot and I have n to a few players who will get chances,” said Archer.