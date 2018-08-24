Two brothers fined for dumping waste

TWO brothers have been ordered to pay more than £30,000 for illegally dumping waste.

The pair were brought before the courts after the Environment Agency said their actions posed a risk of contamination and fire to the surrounding area.

Christopher Robert Samson Black, known as Sam Black, and Bob Black stored waste wood at Padworth Sawmill, Rag Hill, between 2015 and 2018.

The pair were fined £1,230 each by Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Both had to pay a victim surcharge of £123.

At a subsequent hearing on Friday, August 10, they were ordered to pay costs to the Environment Agency of £13,942.99 each.

The men have to clear the site within 12 months.

The court heard how the Blacks stored 16,800 cubic metres of waste wood at Padworth Sawmill without an environmental permit and, therefore, outside the strict conditions set by the Environment Agency.

In 2011, the Environment Agency discovered the waste operation at Padworth was being carried out in breach of the law.

But even after being told they were breaking the law, the court heard, the pair continued to ignore Environment Agency instructions to work with it to clear the site.

Environment Agency officer Tom Harris said afterwards: “I visited the site on numerous occasions but the defendants continued to ignore our advice on how to comply with their exemptions and run a site within the rules.

“The large volume of waste wood on site posed a serious fire risk that would have a significant impact on the local community.

“Their actions showed blatant disregard for local residents and businesses, and put the environment at risk.

“Waste crime undermines legitimate operations, so we work closely with businesses to help them comply with the law.”

He added: “In cases like this, where individuals consistently operate illegally, we have no hesitation in prosecuting them, as we want to make sure that waste crime doesn’t pay.”