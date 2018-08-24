Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Three more days of rail closure

Bus replacement service in place yet again

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Newbury railway station set for £6million upgrade

COMMUTERS will be hit by another three days of disruption next week as Network Rail carries out the next phase of work ahead of electrification.

Buses will replace trains between Pewsey and Theale from Tuesday, August 28, until Thursday, August 30.

Further three-day closures are also expected in October and November. 

In total, the Newbury to Reading route has been closed for 27 days over the summer.

The upgrade work will allow Great Western Railway (GWR) to run new Electrostar trains and IETs – formally called Intercity Express Trains – direct between Newbury and the capital.

As well as commissioning the overhead electric lines, Network Rail will complete track renewal, ballast work and general maintenance works.

 Each IET will offer up to 24 per cent more seats than the high-speed train it replaces, which will see more than 4,500 extra seats every day between Newbury and London Paddington from early 2019.

The new electric trains will replace older diesel stock operating between Newbury and London Paddington and a wider timetable is set to accompany the increased seat availability.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Doctor's surgery gets a special delivery

Doctor's surgery gets a special delivery

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Man from Thatcham area killed in collision

Travellers set up camp at Trinity School

Travellers set up camp at Trinity School

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33