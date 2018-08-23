Langford welcomes the early pressure

NEWBURY player/manager Danny Langford is confident that with his squad they can win the Thames Valley League Division 1 title.

After being forced out of their Faraday Road ground by West Berkshire Council, Newbury have moved to Brimpton FC, meaning they had to drop down a division.

Langford’s side start their Division 1 campaign next weekend when they face Reading YMCA Rapids and he is looking forward to the challenge, despite them being favourites for the league.

“We have some serious pressure on our hands,” Langford admitted.

“I wouldn’t like to see the odds on us winning that league because the way people are talking, it’s over before it’s even started.

“I know there are going to be some competitive sides, but at the end of the day we have a good enough squad to go and win the league and that is the aim.”

“I’m going to go into every game under the expectation that we can win with the side I have available.”

Newbury are starting later than other teams in the area, but after a strong pre-season, Langford is ready to get going.

He said: “We have started very late compared to other leagues, so we’re excited because we have been given the fixtures and the squad is complete.

“It’s come together better than I could ever have imagined with the help of various people.”

Newbury have brought in three youth players on loan from Hungerford and the player/manager has praised the support from other people within the community.

He said: “I’ll be honest, it’s been bigger than I could have ever imagined.

“If you had said to me at the start of summer that we’d have lads on a dual registration from Hungerford, I’d say don’t be silly.

“I have seen all the players in pre-season and they’re going to be a massive help to what we want to do.

“It’s good I can help them develop when they need the minutes.”

Newbury have beaten AFC Aldermaston, Kingsclere and Wrightchoice & Unity in recent weeks as preparations for the new season have stepped up.