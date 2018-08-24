Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Chapel Row Fayre returns this weekend

Don't miss the popular family-fun day out at Bucklebury

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

THE Chapel Row Fayre will make its return on Saturday.

The fun-fuelled fundraiser will take place on Chapel Row green, opposite The Bladebone pub in Bucklebury, raising money for local charities.

This year the fair is supporting Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, West Berkshire Mencap, Newbury Macmillan Cancer Support, MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The full programme will include sheep and ferret racing, a dog show, craft tent, funfair, bouncy castles, tombolas, raffles, vintage cars and many more displays and stalls.

This year will also feature a children’s fancy dress competition.

The faire opens at 1pm. Entry and parking is free.

The event takes place on the green by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Willie Hartley-Russell.

Refreshments include a beer tent, tea tent, Dave the Ice Cream Man, Graham’s fabulous Hog Roast, burger tent and Pimm’s tent.

