Reading Festival clean-up call for the homeless

NEWBURY Soup Kitchen is appealing for volunteers to take part in the massive clean-up operation after this weekend’s Reading Festival, by collecting sleeping bags and tents for local homeless people.

Last year, thousands of tents and other items were left behind by festival-goers.

Festival Waste Reclamation & Distribution (FWRD) is a registered charity dedicated to helping the most vulnerable in society by collecting and redistributing items abandoned at festivals.

Working with charities such as Newbury Soup Kitchen, FWRD helps to redirect the salvaged items away from landfill or incineration to where they are needed most.

Items previously salvaged have been donated to refugees, homeless people and Scout groups.

Volunteers to help Newbury Soup Kitchen are needed between 3pm and 8pm on Monday at Richfield Avenue, Reading, RG1 8EQ.

FWRD will provide a briefing, hi-vis waistcoats and gloves.

Volunteers must register in advance.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more, call Anne Harding on (01635) 35994 or email anne@thehardings.me.uk