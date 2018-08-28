Peggy is Greenham Trust Wing's first dialysis patient

THE first patient has had dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital’s new Greenham Trust Wing.

Peggy McCartney, from Thatcham, previously had to make a three-hour round trip to other hospitals for sessions three times a week.

She said previously, at the launch party: “This will change my life.”

Mrs McCartney had her first session at the new unit at 7.30am on Monday, July 30, and afterwards said she wanted to thank everyone who had donated to the £4.5m Rosemary Appeal to make the new cancer and renal facility a reality.

Her initial treatment was followed by that of several other patients that day and the unit is now open three days a week, with a six-day week opening scheduled for October.

Appeal trustee Dr Rob Tayton said there would eventually be facilities to dialyse 20 patients a day.

He thanked the community for the great amount of support that had been given and for all the donations made.

The Rosemary Appeal has now raised 95 per cent of the money required to build the renal and cancer units and it is hoped that the appeal will have been completed by November.

Dr Tayton added: “The Greenham Trust and The Good Exchange have been very helpful throughout the project and are still match funding donations.”

The cancer unit on the first floor is due to be completed in August and the first patients should attend in early September.

There will be an open day on Thursday, September 6, between noon and 4pm, when people from the area can see the cancer and renal treatment facilities that are being provided.

This has been a community project so the unit is being opened so that the public can see what they helped to provide.

Meanwhile, if you would like to donate to The Rosemary Appeal, visit rosemaryappeal.org and then donate through The Good Exchange.

This means that any donation will be match funded.