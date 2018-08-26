TADLEY’S Reading Warehouses store could be demolished to make way for retirement flats.

The electrical appliance superstore has been in Tadley since the late 1960s.

McCarthy & Stone Retirement Living held a series of one-to-one meetings with residents on Tuesday to discuss the plans before submitting them to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The proposals are for 37 specialist retirement living apartments and a convenience store on land at the Reading Warehouses building and 48 New Road.

There have been mixed views to the proposals online, with Abi Lewis writing on Facebook: “Just what we need... when it’s already impossible to get a doctors appointment for the people already here if you keep building homes/accommodation we also need to have funding to cope with the extra people.”

Sharon Jones added: “Ridiculous. Don’t need any more houses.

“Why not some shop units, small businesses like me want to expand but there nothing around.

“Come on Tadley Council, think outside the box for a change.

“On that site you could get four big units with parking.”

Alistar Churchill commented on the demolition of Reading Warehouse and wrote: “It is old, but a quality business that will be missed.

“Tadley has lost its shops, all we have left now are charity shops and kebabs. I’m not counting Sainsburys.”

Reading Warehouses spokesman David Yelland said: “Reading Warehouses have entered into an agreement with McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd (MSRL) for the proposed redevelopment of the Reading Warehouses site at 42-48 New Road, Tadley.

“Reading Warehouses will no longer be trading from this site once the sale is completed with MSRL.”

The 37 homes will be a combination of one- and two-bedroomed apartments and there will be on-site car parking spaces for homeowners, staff, and visitors, as well as landscaped gardens.

Anyone who would like to discuss the plans with McCarthy & Stone can call 0800 298 7040 or email feedback@mccarthyandstone-consultation.co.uk