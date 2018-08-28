Knifeman who slashed tyres is jailed

A MAN has been jailed for making threats and slashing his victims’ car tyres with a knife.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 13, was 35-year-old Jamie Patrick Theodore who was living at Three Firs Way, Burghfield Common.

He admitted damaging four tyres of a Volkswagen Golf belonging to Amelia Webb with a blade, possessing a bladed article, using threatening behaviour and causing criminal damage to the tyres of a Mercedes Benz belonging to Michael Alleyne.

All the offences were committed in the Three Firs Way on May 31.

Mr Theodore was jailed for four months and ordered to pay a total of £1,000 in compensation.

In addition he was made subject to an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting, either directly or indirectly, Ms Webb or Mr Alleyne, or from going to Three Firs Way in future when he is released.