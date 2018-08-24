Disabled and family friendly music festival coming to West Berkshire

A DISABLED and family-friendly music festival is coming to Newbury for a second year.

The Heff Fest festival, which is organised by West Berkshire Mencap, takes place next month.

Local businesses have been very kind to us with Newbury-based Livewire Sound and Staging donating a stage and Hogan’s Music donating a PA and drum kit for the day.

Events manager Steve Smith said: “Our aim is create a festival experience for everyone to enjoy and be as inclusive as possible, while raising much needed funds for West Berkshire Mencap.

“Several local bands have given up there time to play sets, some of which you may have seen at the recent Newbury Covers Festival.“

The line-up includes Adam John, Ruddock School of Irish Dancing, Misspent Ukes, and Gem and Sam.

Heff Fest is on September 1 between 12pm and 6pm at the Mencap Centre on Enbourne Road, Newbury.

Tickets are £5 each and all money will go towards keeping the West Berkshire Mencap services open.

For more details contact Steve Smith on 01635 41464 ri steve.smith@WBMencap.org