Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Lynch scores to give Crusaders victory

Hungerford got their first win of the season after beating Dartford at Bulpit Lane

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Lynch scores to give Crusaders victory

CONOR Lynch's second-half goal was enough for Hungerford Town as they beat Dartford 1-0 at Bulpit Lane.

The game was goalless at half-time but the Crusaders came out of the blocks in the second period to secure their first league win of the season.

There was a penalty shout for Town 10 minutes into the second half when Lynch was brought down by Tom Bonner, but referee James Bell waved play on.

However, Lynch opened the scoring moments later as he linked up with Alfy Whittingham to fire his effort into the left corner.

The Crusaders managed to handle the pressure as they held on for a much needed win.

A full match report, images and match reaction will be available in next week's Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Doctor's surgery gets a special delivery

Doctor's surgery gets a special delivery

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Two men arrested following fatal crash

Little London caravans must be removed from storage land

Little London caravans must be removed from storage land after planning refusal

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction as it happens

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction as it happens

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33