Lynch scores to give Crusaders victory

CONOR Lynch's second-half goal was enough for Hungerford Town as they beat Dartford 1-0 at Bulpit Lane.

The game was goalless at half-time but the Crusaders came out of the blocks in the second period to secure their first league win of the season.

There was a penalty shout for Town 10 minutes into the second half when Lynch was brought down by Tom Bonner, but referee James Bell waved play on.

However, Lynch opened the scoring moments later as he linked up with Alfy Whittingham to fire his effort into the left corner.

The Crusaders managed to handle the pressure as they held on for a much needed win.

A full match report, images and match reaction will be available in next week's Newbury Weekly News.