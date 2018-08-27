Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Kingfishers put six past Fleet

Thatcham got their first win of the Southern League season

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Kingfishers put six past Fleet

THATCHAM Town recorded their first win of the Southern League Division 1 South season as they beat Fleet Town 6-0 at Waterside Park.

The Kingfishers were leading 3-0 at half-time as a goal from Ekow Elliott and two from Ben Cook had them in command at the break.

Lewis Coyle added a fourth for the hosts straight after half-time before Shane Cooper-Clark and Andy Jenkinson scored late on to make it six.

A full match report, match reaction and images will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction as it happens

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction as it happens

Tadley's Reading Warehouses store could be demolished

Tadley's Reading Warehouses store could be demolished

Dealer with jetset lifestyle must repay drugs cash

Dealer with jetset lifestyle must repay drugs cash

Brothers fined for dumping waste

Brothers fined for dumping waste

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33