Kingfishers put six past Fleet

THATCHAM Town recorded their first win of the Southern League Division 1 South season as they beat Fleet Town 6-0 at Waterside Park.

The Kingfishers were leading 3-0 at half-time as a goal from Ekow Elliott and two from Ben Cook had them in command at the break.

Lewis Coyle added a fourth for the hosts straight after half-time before Shane Cooper-Clark and Andy Jenkinson scored late on to make it six.

A full match report, match reaction and images will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.