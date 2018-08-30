IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a schoolgirl opened remarkable GCSE results just months after recovering from major heart surgery.

In other news, safety concerns still remain at a council-run care home.

Meanwhile, the council says it can keep the libraries open despite a £1.4m spend last year.

Plus, we've got nine pages of GCSE results and reaction from schools across the district.

In Hungerford, calls have been made to clamp down on speeding in one village following a crash.

In Thatcham, more homes could be built on the former depot in Pound Lane.

And on the Hampshire pages, there could be weeks of disruption to bin collections.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.