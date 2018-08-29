Ginsters to open its first UK pasty shop in Newbury

GINSTERS will be "bringing a taste of Cornwall to Northbrook Street" when it opens its very first UK pasty store in Newbury on Saturday.

The UK’s number one pasty producer announced the plans today.

The new store will replace the West Cornwall Pasty Company, which is also owned by Samworth Brothers.

Baking in Callington, Cornwall, since 1969, Ginsters is famed for bringing the noble Cornish pasty to the nation.

Ginsters managing director Kieran Hemsworth said: “Our new Ginsters Pasty Store is inviting everyone in for breakfast, lunch and more, with flavours to suit all tastes - including vegetarian options."

The store’s modern interior (pictured above) includes wall artwork created using a traditional wood carving technique.

The Ginsters Pasty Store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm.