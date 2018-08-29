Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

New restaurant will "bring a taste of Cornwall to Northbrook Street"

Ginsters to open its first UK pasty shop in Newbury

GINSTERS will be "bringing a taste of Cornwall to Northbrook Street" when it opens its very first UK pasty store in Newbury on Saturday.

The UK’s number one pasty producer announced the plans today.

The new store will replace the West Cornwall Pasty Company, which is also owned by Samworth Brothers.

Baking in Callington, Cornwall, since 1969, Ginsters is famed for bringing the noble Cornish pasty to the nation. 

Ginsters managing director Kieran Hemsworth said: “Our new Ginsters Pasty Store is inviting everyone in for breakfast, lunch and more, with flavours to suit all tastes - including vegetarian options."

The store’s modern interior (pictured above) includes wall artwork created using a traditional wood carving technique.

The Ginsters Pasty Store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 5pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

  • RedGail

    29/08/2018 - 22:10

    Oh. Sad. So we get the £1 pasties we can buy in Tesco for £4 on a plate? Shame, having fresh baked ones was great! Always a queue out the door at lunchtime...I wonder why Ginsters has taken over

  • Tommy

    29/08/2018 - 16:04

    Fantastic news, all we need now is for someone at the NWN to update the Digital Edition & all will be well !!

  • Blizzard

    29/08/2018 - 16:04

    So changing the Name and pretending it's not the same shop then.

