Woman accused of racially aggravated assault in Newbury town centre

Defendant denied charge at Reading Magistrates' Court

A THATCHAM woman has been accused of launching a racially motivated attack on another woman in Newbury town centre.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 17, was 20-year-old Molly Barbara Hasarik of Chapel Street.

She denied assaulting Marta Rodrigues Da Silva in Bartholomew Street on May 12 and that the offence was racially aggravated.

Ms Hasarik further denied a charge of straightforward assault by beating against the same alleged victim on the same occasion.

In addition, she denied two more charges – one of causing Laima Lebedeva harassment, alarm or distress, which was racially aggravated, in Newbury on May 12, and one similar offence, but without the racial element.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a trial to be fixed and Ms Hasarik was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

