Relief as Falkland avoid relegation

FALKLAND captain Jason Williams hailed it as ‘mission accomplished’ as his side beat Boyne Hill by four wickets to ensure their safety in Division 1 of the Thames Valley Cricket League.

Heading into the game, Williams and his players knew that a win was crucial if they were to retain their top-flight status for another year.

Falkland have been sitting perilously close to the relegation zone for a while, but important wins in recent weeks have played a part in their safety.

“Quite simply, it’s mission accomplished and with one game to go, which did not look possible a few weeks ago,” admitted Williams.

“I am delighted for all the players as it was a really good win and, with Reading winning as well, it turned out to be a must-win game for us.”

It was Boyne Hill who opened the batting, but Falkland’s bowling proved to be key with Bobby Malik (4-24) once again being instrumental.

Williams said: “The bowlers did what they have done virtually all season and skittled the opposition out for virtually nothing.

“Jimmy Shaw’s spell of 1-16 off 10 was truly remarkable given he went for two boundaries in that, Charlie Dale bowled without any luck, but only went for 24 off his 10 overs and Bobby Malik cleaned up most of the bottom order with yet another four wickets.”

After dismissing Boyne Hill for 134, Paul Jenkins (49) got Falkland off to a fantastic start in reply.

A shaky few overs followed with James Ettridge (8) going early, while Craig Williams and Samuel Trumper both went for ducks.

Williams said: “Although we lost three wickets for not a lot of runs, Ben Piper’s innings of 54 just took the game away from Boyne Hill with a mixture of big hits and clever shots.”

Falkland now face Reading in their final game this weekend and another win will see them relegate their opponents.

“We will not be resting on our laurels and we will be looking to relegate Reading, who have hit a resurgence in form,” admitted Williams.

“We are at full strength, ironically, for the final game and the team will be looking to go out on a high.”