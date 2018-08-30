Dolan's delight after brilliant cup win

TADLEY Calleva boss Danny Dolan said Tuesday’s Sydenhams Wessex League Cup win over Sholing as ‘one of the best wins’ the club has had.

Tadley won 1-0 at Barlows Park after a first-half solo effort from Brett Denham was enough to see them progress to the second round.

Denham picked the ball up on the halfway line before beating three Sholing players and finding the bottom right corner.

After the game, Dolan said: “It’s probably one of the best wins we have had at this club considering the pedigree of Sholing.

“They have won the FA Vase and, in my opinion, they’ll be up there at the end of the season too.”

Tadley created a number of opportunities in the second half, but couldn’t add to their lone goal before half-time.

Dolan believes his side fully deserved the win after another positive performance.

He said: “Don’t underestimate us because we were deserved winners and it shows the quality of our squad.

“I think we matched them all over the park and it was worth our win.”

However, Tadley still needed keeper Sean O’Brien to save Dan Mason’s penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

In added time, Sholing’s Pete Castle was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Connor Thorne as Tadley held on.

Next up for Dolan’s side is an FA Vase qualifying match against Ascot United on Saturday.

He said: “The win gives us confidence going into Saturday against a side who are doing well in the Hellenic Premier League.”

The Tadley boss admitted that Saturday’s cup clash will cause him a few headaches regarding his team selection.

“I can have a look at my squad and see what I can do,” Dolan said.

“It’s going to give me a headache because I have three players who weren’t involved in the game.

“I had a strong 16 players and I didn’t really want to take off anyone because I think we caused them plenty of problems.”