Darnton: It was only a matter of time

THATCHAM assistant manager Andy Darnton was pleased with Monday’s performance against Fleet Town.

The Kingfishers registered their first league win of the campaign after a 6-0 victory at Waterside Park, with the team creating – and scoring – a hatful of chances.

Darnton said: “I’m very pleased – you can only beat what’s in front of you and we got on the front foot very early in the game, which set us up nicely.

“I thought we played well today. We dominated the game and we created plenty of chances when we went forward – the link-up play was excellent.”

After two narrow defeats against the two early pace-setters Yate Town and Winchester City, Darnton said that it had only been a matter of time before they got off the mark.

He said: “It helps the confidence because the win has been coming, we haven’t been a million miles away – we clicked today and the changing room is buoyant.

“People expressed themselves. We spoke to a couple of individuals and told them what they needed to do and they executed it well.”

Although the Kingfishers have made a number of signings to their squad this summer, Darnton believes a few more additions will help strengthen the side.

He said: “It’s a long way to go and I think we still need a few more additions to strengthen.

“We have a big game against Larkhall this weekend and we have a big squad to choose from, so there will be competition for places.”