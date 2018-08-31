Green bin charge starts on Monday

WEST Berkshire Council’s controversial green bin charge will come into effect on Monday.

So far, 16,500 households have opted to pay the £50 annual fee to have their garden waste recycled.

This means the council has already pulled in £825,000 of the £900,000 it hopes to generate from the scheme during this financial year.

Meanwhile, a petition calling to scrap the green bin charge has been signed by more than 6,700 people.

The online-only subscription allows residents to sign themselves up or to register on behalf of family, friends and neighbours.

The charge applies from September 3 until August 31, 2019.

Households that pay the £50 will receive a sticker to place on their green bin to ensure its collection.

The council said that residents should allow up to 14 days for stickers to arrive.

Up to five green bins per household are allowed; the first costing £50 and each additional bin costing £67 (a £40 service charge and £27 for a one-off bin payment).

The council said that the payment must be made in full, as it cannot accept direct debit payments, and it could not offer concessions.

No refunds are available outside of the 14-day cancellation period.

The council said that residents not paying the charge can use their green bin to recycle their food waste

Residents had previously paid for the collection of their green bins through their council tax. The council said it had little choice but to introduce the new charge due to a massive reduction its government funding.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for waste, Hilary Cole, said: “The response to the green waste scheme has been extremely encouraging.

“To date, 16,500 households have signed up prior to the service starting.

“We would remind those who wish to sign up to do so as soon as they can.”