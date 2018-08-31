Green bin charge starts on Monday
Fri, 31 Aug 2018
WEST Berkshire Council’s controversial green bin charge will come into effect on Monday.
So far, 16,500 households have opted to pay the £50 annual fee to have their garden waste recycled.
This means the council has already pulled in £825,000 of the £900,000 it hopes to generate from the scheme during this financial year.
Meanwhile, a petition calling to scrap the green bin charge has been signed by more than 6,700 people.
The online-only subscription allows residents to sign themselves up or to register on behalf of family, friends and neighbours.
The charge applies from September 3 until August 31, 2019.
Households that pay the £50 will receive a sticker to place on their green bin to ensure its collection.
The council said that residents should allow up to 14 days for stickers to arrive.
Up to five green bins per household are allowed; the first costing £50 and each additional bin costing £67 (a £40 service charge and £27 for a one-off bin payment).
The council said that the payment must be made in full, as it cannot accept direct debit payments, and it could not offer concessions.
No refunds are available outside of the 14-day cancellation period.
The council said that residents not paying the charge can use their green bin to recycle their food waste
Residents had previously paid for the collection of their green bins through their council tax. The council said it had little choice but to introduce the new charge due to a massive reduction its government funding.
West Berkshire Council’s executive member for waste, Hilary Cole, said: “The response to the green waste scheme has been extremely encouraging.
“To date, 16,500 households have signed up prior to the service starting.
“We would remind those who wish to sign up to do so as soon as they can.”
NewburyResident
31/08/2018 - 09:09
Obviously need the money to pay for the essentials like giving £4m to their mates the developers! I hope the staff don't expect a pay rise this year as it is not deserved!
Ajwatson
31/08/2018 - 09:09
This country is a joke! If this were France no one would have signed up and garden waste would have been dumped in the road for the council to clear up at their expense. This 'idea' would have lasted about a week before it was rejected. Well done to all the Conservative voting morons who jumped at the chance of paying for a service they are already paying for in their council tax. Next it with be monthly black bin collections.
Justin S
31/08/2018 - 08:08
Well done WBC for fleecing people for more money and forgetting the ethics of green waste . Having seen one of the stickers, with the house address on them, I am sure they cost a fair bit to make, admin charges and the like. What we do need now is the on line system to organise the collection of bins residents don't need for you to remove now. As I don't really feel the need to have an empty bin taking up space on my property. Sadly my retired neighbours, who's hedge overhangs my property , I have now said it is down to them to dispose of this , rather than the community spirit of using my green bin. Not sure if they can afford the bin cost, to be honest. But , not my issue now. Brilliant. I also love the way they say they have already made £800 grand. They have taken £800 grand and given nothing back. Lets see what's left at the end of the year. I can also imagine 3 weekly bin empties coming and also green bin increases in the next 2 years.
