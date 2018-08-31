Newbury charity gets ready for name change

ONE of West Berkshire’s best-known charities is set for some big changes this weekend.

Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust, will change its name and branding to Newbury Cancer Care tomorrow (Saturday 1) – with new corporate colours and logo.

The trust will also be relocating to West Berkshire Community Hospital on Monday, September 3, ending its 12-year stay at Deanwood Park Golf Club, Stockcross.

With the completion of The Rosemary Centre at the hospital, the charity will be moving to an office within the new-state-of-the-art facility.

The small and independent charity, established in 1984, helps local people diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and works with day hospice and medical professionals to help improve the support offered from the point of diagnosis.

Helen Milroy will continue to run the office as the charity’s director of operations and all contact details will remain as before.

Newbury Cancer Care chairman David Ball said the charity would continue to focus on delivering its core activities, such as providing an essential transport service for patients travelling for treatment and consultations and helping patients experiencing economic hardship.

He also reiterated that the charity’s new strategic location would lead to an expansion of its services, according to local community needs and funding.

Mr Ball said: “With our move into The Rosemary Centre, we will be alongside the team of healthcare professionals and able to react to any gaps in the services provided.

“The charity will also continue to help fund complementary therapies, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and lymphoedema treatment and support Sue Ryder in the day hospice.”

Mr Ball added that the charity’s move would reinforce its commitment to assisting ill people living in rural areas, where out-of-hours nursing can be a problem.

Along with Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust, NDCCT/NCC has helped raise funds to build the new Greenham Trust Wing at the community hospital.

In its 35 years of existence, NDCCT/NCC achieved significant milestones for the local community – creating a model of care copied in other areas, organising several national seminars, and financing four Rainbow rooms in the community hospital.

If you are interested in becoming a trustee of the charity, email office@newburycancercare.org.uk