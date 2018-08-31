Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Starbucks to open in Newbury Retail Park today

Coffee giant becomes latest addition

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

STARBUCKS has opened in Newbury Retail Park today.

The former Evans unit has been split in two, with Mountain Warehouse taking the other side.

The coffee chain also has a store on Northbrook Street and at the Tothill Services on the A34.

Starbucks joins Costa Cofee, which is already situated in the retail park. 

  • Owen1

    31/08/2018 - 14:02

    Why a company that doesn’t pay its taxes?

