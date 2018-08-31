Jennings leaves Aldermaston despite winning start
Fri, 31 Aug 2018
AFC Aldermaston have confirmed that manager Kieran Jennings has left the club with immediate effect.
Aldermaston announced on their Twitter page that after three-and-a-half years at the club, Jennings would be leaving, despite a strong start to the season.
The Atom Men have began their Hellenic League Division 1 East campaign with two wins out of two ahead of Saturday's clash with Didcot Town Development.
In the statement tweeted out, it said: "The club chairman passes on his sincere thanks to Kieran for his 3 plus years at the club, where he worked hard and enthusiastically to improve the club."
We'll have more reaction this news in next week's copy of the Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.
1/2 Statement from AFC Aldermaston Chairman.
AFC Aldermaston first team coach and manager Kieran Jennings has left the club. The club chairman passes on his sincere thanks to Kieran for his 3 plus years at the club, where he worked hard and enthusiastically to improve the club.
— AFC Aldermaston (@afcaldermaston) 31 August 2018
2/2— AFC Aldermaston (@afcaldermaston) 31 August 2018
We wish him very well for the future. The club committee will discuss its next steps to find a replacement over the next few days. In the mean time our first team support staff will manage training and games. We expect to make a decision in the very near future.
Chairman
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News