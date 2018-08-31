Jennings leaves Aldermaston despite winning start

AFC Aldermaston have confirmed that manager Kieran Jennings has left the club with immediate effect.

Aldermaston announced on their Twitter page that after three-and-a-half years at the club, Jennings would be leaving, despite a strong start to the season.

The Atom Men have began their Hellenic League Division 1 East campaign with two wins out of two ahead of Saturday's clash with Didcot Town Development.

In the statement tweeted out, it said: "The club chairman passes on his sincere thanks to Kieran for his 3 plus years at the club, where he worked hard and enthusiastically to improve the club."

