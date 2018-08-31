Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Jennings leaves Aldermaston despite winning start

The Atom Men made the announcement on Friday morning

football

AFC Aldermaston have confirmed that manager Kieran Jennings has left the club with immediate effect.

Aldermaston announced on their Twitter page that after three-and-a-half years at the club, Jennings would be leaving, despite a strong start to the season.

The Atom Men have began their Hellenic League Division 1 East campaign with two wins out of two ahead of Saturday's clash with Didcot Town Development.

In the statement tweeted out, it said: "The club chairman passes on his sincere thanks to Kieran for his 3 plus years at the club, where he worked hard and enthusiastically to improve the club."

We'll have more reaction this news in next week's copy of the Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.

