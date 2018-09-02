Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography

A BUSINESSMAN from Hermitage is due to be sentenced by a crown court judge after being caught with child pornography.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 8, was 57-year-old Mark Horton, who lives on the high street.

Mr Horton admitted four charges – making 1,067 indecent photographs of a child of Category C, making 17 indecent images of a child of Category B, making 11 indecent photographs of a child of Category A – the most extreme kind of such images – and possessing four prohibited images of a child.

All the offences were committed between October 13, 2016, and October 17 last year.

Mr Horton was told that the charges were so serious they could only be dealt with by a judge sitting at a crown court.

He was committed to Reading Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

Mr Horton was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.