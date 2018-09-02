Tadley welcomes new car charging points

TADLEY Town Council is encouraging drivers of electric cars to the town by unveiling two charging points.

They have been installed next to the town council offices in Franklin Avenue.

Council chairwoman Jo Page said: "We want to encourage our residents to switch to more environmentally-friendly vehicles and there are some residents who are unable to charge their vehicles at their homes.

“By providing these publically available points this means those residents can now charge their vehicles locally.”

The charging points are available to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They have been 75 per cent funded by a grant from the Government Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

Any resident who wishes to make use of the charging points can do so by downloading the Pod Point app to their phone at https://pod-point.com/open-charge