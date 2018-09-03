A4 closed following crash - updated

Newbury Real Ale Festival 2018
Mon, 03 Sept 2018
THE A4 is currently closed after a car crash.
Long delays are expected and motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route.
The road is shut at Sulhamstead, between the A340 roundabout and the Spring Inn pub.
The fire, police and ambulance service are all in attendance.
More details to follow.
Update 7.45pm
Thames Valley Police has said that the road is now open.
UPDATE; The #A4 has now been reopened between the #A340 roundabout at #Theale and the Spring Inn, Sulhamstead. @tvprp, @SCAS999 and @RBFRS have all worked extremely hard at the scene of this collision. Thanks for the patience and understanding displayed by delayed drivers. #5101— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) September 3, 2018
