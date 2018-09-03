Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A4 closed following crash - updated

Motorists advised to find an alternative route

THE A4 is currently closed after a car crash.

Long delays are expected and motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route.

The road is shut at Sulhamstead, between the A340 roundabout and the Spring Inn pub.

The fire, police and ambulance service are all in attendance.

More details to follow.

Update 7.45pm

Thames Valley Police has said that the road is now open. 

