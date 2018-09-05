Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 05 Sept 2018
A Green or Pond Frog, photographed by David Evans at Greenham Common
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
A frog at Greenham Common
Full flight
Sunset walkies over Great Shefford
Sunset over a field in Ashford Hill
White hill, Kingsclere
David Evans
A4 closed following crash - updated
Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography
Fire breaks out at Aldermaston industrial estate
Thatcham drink-driver was almost four times limit
Green bin charge starts on Monday
“It is very likely that Brexit will have some positive effects for the residents and businesses of West Berkshire.”
Ginsters to open its first UK pasty shop in Newbury
New retailer would 'further intensify the challenge' to Newbury town centre
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News