Fire breaks out at Aldermaston industrial estate

People are being warned to avoid an industrial estate in Aldermaston following a fire breaking out this morning (Tuesday).

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) received reports of a fire at an industrial unit on Paices Hill at 11.30am.

Crews from Dee Road, Whitley Wood, Caversham Road, Bracknell, Slough and two crews from Newbury were sent to the scene, alongside crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Fire Service and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The specialist high-volume water pump from Bracknell and the aerial ladder platform from Whitley Wood Fire Station was sent to the scene.

Firefighters are currently tackling the fire and people have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

People living or working nearby have been advised to keep their windows closed.

Crews are currently attending a fire in the Youngs Industrial Estate, Aldermaston advice for locals is to shut windows and doors to prevent contamination from smoke. — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) September 4, 2018

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) along with a Tactical Advisor are supporting Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service at an industrial fire at Young’s Industrial Estate, Paices Hill in Aldermaston.

"There are no casualties currently but due to the significant fire, current advice is to keep doors and windows closed if you live or work in the nearby area."

(Picture from South Central Ambulance Service via Twitter)