Thu, 06 Sept 2018
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council spent £9m on temporary staff in two years.
In other news, calls for a park and ride scheme for the town have been aired.
Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched to save a local charity.
Plus, the latest proposals for Newbury's football ground will be displayed next week.
In Hungerford, we report on the cannabis-related death of a 56-year-old dementia victim.
Plus, Southampton striker Charlie Austin returns to his old home turf to help a Hungerford girl’s ambition to walk unaided.
In Thatcham, the town council could be facing a £10,000 bill and Cold Ash councillors have objected to new housing.
And on the Hampshire pages, Kingsclere fete and dog show was a hit and a 10-year-old Ashford Hill pupil walks 121 miles for charity.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
Tommy
06/09/2018 - 08:08
How about updating the Digital Edition for those of us who don't do Facebook Instagram or What'sApp. please !!!!!!
