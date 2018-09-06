IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council spent £9m on temporary staff in two years.

In other news, calls for a park and ride scheme for the town have been aired.

Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched to save a local charity.

Plus, the latest proposals for Newbury's football ground will be displayed next week.

In Hungerford, we report on the cannabis-related death of a 56-year-old dementia victim.

Plus, Southampton striker Charlie Austin returns to his old home turf to help a Hungerford girl’s ambition to walk unaided.

In Thatcham, the town council could be facing a £10,000 bill and Cold Ash councillors have objected to new housing.

And on the Hampshire pages, Kingsclere fete and dog show was a hit and a 10-year-old Ashford Hill pupil walks 121 miles for charity.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.