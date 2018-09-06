Newbury Fire Station welcomes state-of-the-art vehicles

TWO new fire engines have been unveiled at Newbury Fire Station following an official handover from the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority (RBFA).

The engines have been brought in following a joint procurement project between Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, which delivered the first set of fire engines to the Thames Valley last year.

The new engines have been built by Emergency One (UK) Ltd on Volvo FL 42R chassis and will replace the existing ones, based at Newbury.

This is part of RBFRS’s programme to modernise its aging fleet with state-of-the-art vehicles, designed for current needs and incorporating the latest technology.

They offer a range of improved capabilities for Newbury’s firefighters, including:

Larger hosereels, enabling water to be delivered more quickly to extinguish fires.

Battery-powered rescue equipment, primarily for use at road traffic incidents. This is easier to carry and less bulky than hydraulic equipment, less hazardous and removes generator noise from rescue situations. The equipment is also much quicker to deploy, reducing the time to access and rescue people who are trapped and injured.

Improved mobile lighting for better visibility at the scene of an incident.

A more comfortable seating area for crews. This is especially important as firefighters are typically spending more time in the fire engine, completing prevention work such as home fire safety checks.

RBFA lead member for strategic assets and Wokingham Borough councillor Angus Ross completed the official handover on Friday by giving the keys to Newbury firefighters.

He said: “I am delighted that Newbury Fire Station will be home to two of the new fire engines, following their successful introduction at four other stations last year.”

“Credit must go to the team that ran this joint project with our colleagues in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. They have delivered a modern, fit-for-purpose fire engine that complements our existing fleet and now allows us to deliver an improved service for the communities supported from the Newbury station.”

Newbury MP Richard Benyon attended the event last week, where he was shown the new engines and how the equipment is put to use.

Station manager at Newbury Fire Station Luke Coleman said: “The arrival of new fire engines at Newbury is definitely positive for the local community.”

“It equips our firefighters with more modern equipment to deal with a range of scenarios that they may be confronted with on a daily basis, and also improves the way we work with our Oxfordshire colleagues at the scene of incidents, as we are all working with the same specification and layout of vehicles.”