Archer: We won't rest after one good result

NEWBURY Blues head coach has told his side to keep moving forward after Saturday’s emphatic away win against Stratford-upon-Avon.

Blues began their South West 1 East campaign with a convincing 67-7 victory as they moved straight to the top of the league table.

“It was a really good way to start the season,” Archer said.

“It wasn’t only important to get the win, but we played the way that we have been working towards.”

Within the first 25 minutes of the game, Newbury were well in control of the game and had already scored three converted tries.

And Archer was delighted that his team got off a quick start to end any signs of early nerves on the opening game.

He said: “It was important that we were on the scoresheet early because over the past few years we have been a slow-starting team.

“It helped us undoubtedly – it’s something that we’ve worked on and it was good to set the tempo early on.”

Although it was such a convincing win for Newbury, Archer doesn’t want his side to get carried away after just one league game.

He said: “I don’t want people thinking that we’re a finished article because there is still work to do, but it was a good result and we have things to add which just shows you what we can achieve.

“The challenge is for the players to improve from Saturday and the context of the win will only be known within the next few weeks.

“There is no point in resting after one good result – we need to keep moving forward,” admitted Archer.

Once again, the Blues head coach was full of praise for his attack, but the fact that they only conceded one try on Saturday was something that pleased him even more.

He said: “We had numerous different names on the scoresheet and I thought some of the players popped up into positions where you wouldn’t necessarily expect them to be in.

“But defence has been a strength of the Blues for a while and when I came to the club as a defence coach I could see that it was an area we could improve.

“It’s a continuation of the pressure we like to put on teams and make sure they have no time on the ball and there isn’t an easy option for them to play.

“The attack will win the match, but the overall job is easier if you can defend well.”

Blues welcome Swindon to Monks Lane on Saturday (3pm) for their first home game of the new campaign.