Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Theale

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Theale.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The 28-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was found with serious injuries inside a property in Blossom Lane in the early hours of this morning.

Thames Valley Police and the South Central Ambulance Service were called to the home at 12.53am where the woman was pronounced dead.

Her next of kin has been informed and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out soon.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent of the force’s Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to reassure residents that we are conducting a thorough investigation into the woman’s death and that a murder investigation has been launched.

“I believe this to be a domestic incident and there is no threat to anyone in the community.

“The victim is yet to be formally identified at this stage but her next of kin has been informed and we are supporting them.

“A 30-year-old man from Theale was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene. He is currently in police custody.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area and there is a scene-watch in place. If anyone has any questions or concerns we would urge them to speak to one of our officers in Blossom Lane.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting the investigation reference number 29 (6/9).

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.