Herring wants to see a reaction from Town

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring has admitted that his side will have to work on defending set-pieces after conceding two goals from corners on Saturday.

The Crusaders fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Gloucester City in National League South.

After two successive league wins, Herring felt his side deserved to make that three last week.

“I think we deserved to win the game,” he admitted. “Their goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch and that says it all.”

“We gave them a two-goal lead, which was sloppy, but even after their first goal they sat behind the ball and didn’t really look to attack.

“It shows you the level of the performance and how well our boys are doing.”

The defeat at Bulpit Lane was Hungerford’s fourth of the season and, despite the mistakes, Herring is confident his side will bounce back.

He said: “The result was very disappointing, even more so in terms of how we played and the costly mistakes for their goals.

“We need to address it quickly because they were Gloucester’s only two chances during the game and to concede one against Truro too is not good enough.

“Like I have said before, we are a young group, but they are learning fast.”

He continued: “Mistakes will always happen in life and in football and it’s how you react and learn from them that’s important.”

Hungerford travel to Bath City on Saturday and, after last season’s 5-0 defeat at Twerton Park, Herring is determined to get it right this time.

“We’ll do our homework on them – I know they will pose a threat,” he said.

“It’s a hard place to go, as we know from last year, and we need to put that right.

“They are a huge non-league club, they will be up there or thereabouts at the end of the season because Jerry Gill is a competent manager and it’ll be a tough test.”

The Crusaders don’t play a midweek game until the end of October and Herring feels that this could help with the recovery for his team.

He said: “I touched on it last week when we played on Saturday and Monday and it’s hard, not only at our level, but at any level.

“It’s hard when my players work long hours in the day, so it’s good to recover and also get sessions in so the squad know how we want to play football.”