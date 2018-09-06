Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury and Thatcham residents without water

Those living near Benham Hill have been affected

Thames Water put out water warning

RESIDENTS in Thatcham and Newbury have found themselves without running water this morning. 

Thames Water said it was due to a burst water pipe in Huntingdon Gardens, to the north of Benham Hill. 

The water company has received over 100 calls from residents about the issue and says it is handing out bottled water to those in the area who have been affected. 

Thames Water said in a statement: “We’re sorry to anyone who has experienced no water or low pressure after a burst on one of our pipes in the RG14 and RG18 areas.

"We’re investigating and we’ll have supplies back to normal as quickly as possible.”

