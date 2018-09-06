Kingfishers keen on making additions to current squad

THATCHAM Town assistant manager Andy Darnton was left “very disappointed” following their 3-2 defeat against Bemerton Heath Harlequins in their FA Cup preliminary round replay on Tuesday night.

The Kingfishers drew 0-0 with the Wessex Premier side at Waterside Park a few weeks ago and headed to Western Way for the second game between the two sides.

After the game, Darnton said: “It was very disappointing to lose to a team who are in a league below us.”

It was the worst possible start for Thatcham as they were 3-0 down at the break, with Jake Burgess, Kelvin Robinson and Charlie Young all scoring for the hosts.

Darnton said: “We made three mistakes and conceded three goals in a very lacklustre first-half performance and we had to say a few choice words and home truths during the break.”

James Tennant and Shane Cooper-Clark reduced the deficit in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as they were eliminated from the competition.

Darnton said: “I think we played much better in the second half as we pulled two goals back, but it was all too late as the damage was already done.

“We need to learn, and learn quickly, and the squad needs to – and will be – freshened up and strengthened.”

Thatcham are without a game this weekend as the next stage of the Emirates FA Cup takes place.

They next play on September 15 when they host Barnstaple Town in the Southern League.