Falkland are looking to the future

FIRST-team captain Jason Williams believes that Falkland enjoyed a successful season in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

Despite losing to Reading by four runs on the final day, Falkland finished seventh in the table to remain in the division.

“Although it was disappointing to lose, especially given it was the last game of the season, it was a very entertaining game that went virtually down to the wire,” said Williams.

The Falkland skipper has faced some difficult challenges with availability this year, but has been pleased with what he has seen.

“Availability was always going to be a major issue this season, so we knew we would be looking up the table instead of down it,” he said.

“But fair play to all the players who played as they showed guts and determination when it was needed and we pulled off some great results.”

Falkland enjoyed impressive wins against Cookham Dean and Cove, who finished the season in first and second respectively.

“The season as a whole was exactly what I expected it to be, although we did leave it a little bit late in the day to stay in the division,” admitted Williams.

“However, it has given more experience of top-level cricket to some of the players and hopefully they can build on that for next season.

“We will look over the close season at which players we can bring to the club, with the added incentive of the new clubhouse and pavilion being built and ready for the 2020 season.”