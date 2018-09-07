Thousands expected to flock to castle

THOUSANDS of visitors are expected at Highclere Castle this weekend as the hugely- popular Heroes at Highclere event makes its return.

The weekend boasts something for all the family, from a reconstructed First World War operating theatre to a display by the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, with a Lancaster bomber, Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft. Serving soldiers, veterans and military medical staff will also be on hand to talk about their experiences. The event will raise money for SSAFA, the armed forces charity.

Head of corporate fundraising and events at SSAFA James Grant said: “We are delighted to be partnered with such an exciting event – it’s so important to keep the memories of the past alive.

“As the only national charity who supported all three of the armed forces during the First World War, we are especially proud to still be here doing just that.”

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Military Wives Choir and a 1920s band.

There will also be a number of vintage cars on show in the castle grounds, as well as mock football games, as played in war times, a History of Flight tent, tea and dance tents and a speakers’ tent with talks given by celebrities, including renowned author and Kintbury resident Robert Harris and SSAFA ambassador and former war correspondent, Kate Adie. A Heroes at Highclere online auction is also taking place at www.32auctions.com/Heroes .

Prizes include afternoon tea with Lady Carnarvon and a copy of the script from the last episode of the first series of television’s Downton Abbey, signed by writer Julian Fellowes.

SSAFA has been providing lifelong support to the armed forces and their families since 1885.

Every year staff and volunteers help more than 73,000 people, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts.

For tickets, visit highclerecastleshop.co.uk/categories/heroes-at-highclere