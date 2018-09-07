Newbury to be transformed for wartime weekend

NEWBURY will be transformed back to the 1940s this weekend as the town delves into its wartime history.

Staged in different locations across Newbury town centre, the two-day event will feature a series of fascinating presentations, insightful displays and wartime-themed entertainment.

The wartime weekend is being held in collaboration with Home Front History, a not-for-profit UK social enterprise dedicated to keeping alive the memory and spirit of remembrance for the generation on Britain’s Home Front during the Second World War.

Starting in Bartholomew Street on Saturday, an opening parade and ceremony will make its way down Northbrook Street before the event is officially opened.

The weekend will feature a broad range of 1940s-themed events, beginning with a vintage bus guided tour to Littlecote and Membury Airfield in Hungerford on Saturday.

Northbrook Street will host a 1940s fashion show, showcasing period fashion, and guests can also watch Mum’s Army – a one- act play is based on an episode of the popular TV series Dad's Army.

Great British Bake Off quarter-finalist Christine Wallace will be on hand to deliver some demonstrations of cookery from the era in Bartholomew Street.

Children are invited to decorate their own mini ‘foam clay’ fighter jets in the Ugly Duckling arts & crafts café.

There will also be a lunchtime concert at St Nicolas’ Church, including a recital by pianist Oliver Williams and performances by the children’s choir of Woolhampton School and 14-year-old local singer Holly Pullen, who will sing the veterans version of Hallelujah in her first public performance.

As well as a period photo booth and nursing exhibition at West Berkshire museum and a knitting display in Newbury library, vsitors can also enjoy a narrowboat trip along the Kennet and Avon Canal, where they can listen to a talk given by two GI war babies, Pauline Natividad and Angela Parsons.

On Sunday, activities will include a vintage bus trip to Greenham Control Tower, where guests can travel in style on a 1946 Bedford OB and wander around the historic common or attend The Greenham Cold War Experience.

There will be both military and period vehicles on display throughout the weekend as well as dance flash-mobs, singers and much more.

For more information on how to book events, including a timetabled schedule of the weekend’s activities, visit www.visitnewbury.org.uk