Pupil walks 121 miles for charity

Ashford HIll primary schoolboy raises thousands for SAFE

AN Ashford Hill Primary School pupil has walked a mammoth 121 miles over the summer holidays to raise thousands for SAFE, a charity close to his heart.

 

Ten-year-old Euan Dalgarno started his challenge by walking a mile around the school grounds on Tuesday, July 17 and on Monday he walked his 121st and final mile.

Euan wanted to raise money for the charity as it gave him counselling after he was bullied at a previous school, which resulted in anxiety and sleeping disorders.

He initially set off walking 105 miles for the charity.

His mother Rachel Dalgarno, said: “The challenge  found us walking in Cornwall for a week, where we covered 36 miles, so we were off to a great start.

“We’ve also  walked in Hampshire, Wiltshire, Lancashire, Dor-set, and Berkshire over the past four weeks and the landmark 105 miles was covered while walking over the Severn Bridge.

“Friends invited us to walk over from Wales and back with them as it was on their to-do list.

“Of course we said yes. The chalkboard has featured at every mile marker where we took a picture every time. A lovely catalogue of pics to remember his journey. 

“We have been joined by friends and family – the support has been fantastic, not only in sponsorship, but people wanting to be part of his walking journey.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed in one way or another.  Euan is amazed at just how much money has been raised and how many people have wanted to walk with him.

“I still don’t think he really appreciates what he has achieved and the impact he has had or will have on others in the future.” 

Mrs Dalgarno added: “Euan  has said that changing schools was the best thing. You wouldn’t recognise him now if you had seen him before.

“He wanted to raise money for this charity to help another child who is going through the same thing he went through.”

SAFE is a service for young people in the Thames Valley who are affected by crime, which includes being bullied at school or online.

Euan has raised a remarkable £2,088.25, plus gift aid, for the charity, smashing his original target of £300.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/euans105 milewalk/ 

