Home-Start West Berkshire teams up with Helix 

HOME-START West Berkshire has announced Newbury-based construction company Helix Limited as its new corporate sponsor.

The voluntary organisation, located at Broadway House on Northbrook Street, is committed to promoting the welfare of families across the district who are facing a range of issues.

Its team of 45 volunteers provide free, non-judgmental, practical and emotional support.

Since 1997, the charity has delivered a unique support model by recruiting and training volunteers to help families with young children within the home.

In addition to a home-visiting service, the charity runs three family groups and two postnatal depression support groups.

Established in 2016, Helix Limited builds homes of any size, from one-off projects for private clients to larger residential developments for housing associations or local authorities.

The director of Helix Limited, Nic Davies, said the new partnership with the West Berkshire charity reflected his company’s commitment to community investment.

Mr Davies said: “The charity seemed a natural partner for Helix as we continue to build homes for private sale and affordable rent, helping to improve family life in the place that people live and enjoy recreational time.”

The scheme manager at Home-Start, Grace Ryder, said: “Maintaining the level of funding required to keep pace with the increasing demand for our service is always a challenge.

“This year is no exception, so the security of funding for our AGM, regular fundraising and annual giving fromHelix Ltd will be a huge boost to the charity, enabling us to focus on the real work of supporting more families.

“We really appreciate having Helix Ltd on board to help us with this mission.”

Helix Ltd will be officially announced as Home-Start’s corporate sponsor at the charity’s annual meeting on Monday, September 20, which takes place from 12noon until 2pm at The Balcony Bar at the Corn Exchange, Newbury.

For more information, email office@home-startwb.org.uk