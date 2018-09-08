Careless driver injured two in crash

A CARELESS motorist collided with an oncoming car, injuring the other driver and his own passenger.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 14, was 72-year-old Ryas Frederick Drake of Southend Road, Bradfield Southend.

He had previously denied driving a Toyota RAV4 without due care and attention on the A340 Tidmarsh Road on December 19 last year. But he was convicted following a trial.

The court heard Mr Drake had turned off Tidmarsh Road onto Common Hill, colliding with an oncoming Renault Clio driven by Alice Winnan, injuring her and his passenger Jennifer Drake.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £300 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition his licence was endorsed with five penalty points.