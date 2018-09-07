Man charged with murdering woman in Theale

A man has been charged with murdering a woman in Theale.

Mark Sinclair, 30, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with murdering 28-year-old Kylie Dembrey.

Officers were called to Blossom Lane at 12.53am yesterday (Thursday), following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a property.

Police officers and the South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene, but Miss Dembrey was pronounced dead.

Her next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers.

A post mortem has revealed that the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.

There was also evidence of asphyxiation, but this was not the cause of death.

Mr Sinclair, of Blossom Lane, Theale, was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder and was charged with one count of murder today.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent of the force’s Major Crime Unit, said: “The charge of Mark Sinclair is a significant step in the investigation and I understand the community will have felt a sense of shock as a result of this incident but I want to reassure the public that we are conducting a detailed and thorough investigation as we prepare for court proceedings.

“Our priority now is Kylie Dembrey’s family, who are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

“The scene-watch that was in place at the property in Blossom Lane will soon be been lifted. I would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and patience while we were in the area carrying out enquiries.

“Although we have conducted house to house enquiries, if there is anyone we haven’t spoken to who has information about Kylie’s death we would urge them to contact police as soon as possible.

"The easiest way to contact the force is by visiting our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or calling 101 and quoting the investigation reference number 29 (6/9).

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”