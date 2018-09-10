Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

A NUMBER of roads in Newbury town centre will be closed over the next six weeks in order for resurfacing works to be carried out.

Northbrook Street will close southbound at the West Street junction on Monday, September 17 and won't re-open until October 28.

Market Place and Mansion House Street will be closed at the same time, while work in Wharf Street starts today (Monday).

Traffic on Bartholomew Street will be able to travel north onto Northbrook Street, which will be closed southbound from West Street with access only to properties.

The council said that work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 6pm on Saturdays.

However, because of the slow hardening concrete being used to hold the blocks, the council said that the closures will be in place all day even though no work will appear to be happening.

The council said that considerable planning had gone into the works and that markets and events in Market Place will go ahead, but vehicle access will be managed by contractors.

A diversion will be via London Road to the Robin Hood Roundabout, A339 and Bear lane.