Hungerford drawn at home in FA Cup

The Crusaders will play in the second qualifying round on September 22

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

HUNGERFORD Town have been drawn at home against Wantage Town in the second qualifying round of this year's Emirates FA Cup.

Wantage, who are currently top of the Hellenic League Premier Division, will head to Bulpit Lane on September 22nd.

The winners of the qualifying round will receive a total of £9,000.

Wantage have enjoyed an impressive start to their Hellenic League campaign as they have won five and drawn one of their six games this year.

On Saturday, in the first qualifying round, they recorded a 2-0 away win against Bishops Cleeve to set up the cup tie with the Crusaders.

