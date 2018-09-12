Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Town council receives £19,000 grant

Money to be spent on toilet refurb

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

tadleytowncouncillogo

TADLEY and District Community Association has received a grant of £19,620 from Hampshire County Council.

The money will go towards the cost of refurbishing the toilets in the community building, including accessible toilets. LED lights will also be installed to improve energy and cost efficiencies.

The association is one of six Hampshire organisations to get a share of £126,215 through Hampshire County Council’s Culture and Community Activity Grant. 

The funding was approved by the county council’s executive member for recreation and heritage, Seán Woodward (Con, Fareham Sarisbury).

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man charged with murdering woman in Theale

Man charged with murdering woman in Theale

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

Two Newbury companies to relocate to business park

Two Newbury company's to relocate to business park

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33