Town council receives £19,000 grant

TADLEY and District Community Association has received a grant of £19,620 from Hampshire County Council.

The money will go towards the cost of refurbishing the toilets in the community building, including accessible toilets. LED lights will also be installed to improve energy and cost efficiencies.

The association is one of six Hampshire organisations to get a share of £126,215 through Hampshire County Council’s Culture and Community Activity Grant.

The funding was approved by the county council’s executive member for recreation and heritage, Seán Woodward (Con, Fareham Sarisbury).