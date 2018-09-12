Tributes have been paid to a young woman who was found dead in Theale last week.

Kylie Dembrey's body was discovered in a house in Blossom Lane at 12.53am on September 6.

Mark Sinclair, aged 30, of Blossom Lane, Theale, has been charged with murdering the 28-year-old mother-of-two.

In a statement issued by Thames Valley Police this morning (Wednesday) Miss Dembrey's family said: “We are grieving the loss of Kylie who has been cruelly taken from us too soon.

“She had just embarked on a college course and was feeling optimistic about her future helping those with mental health problems.

“Kylie was our daughter, sister, cousin and niece, and a mother to two beautiful boys.

“Although she was petite, she had a big personality and our lives will not be the same without her.

“Kylie faced challenges in her life, but she overcame them with her sassiness and sense of humour.

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her.”

Friends of Miss Dembrey have set up a fundraising page to raise £3,000 for her funeral and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leanneharper

Officers were called to Blossom Lane, following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a property.

Police officers and the South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene, but Miss Dembrey was pronounced dead.

Her next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers.

A post mortem has revealed that the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.

There was also evidence of asphyxiation, but this was not the cause of death.

Mr Sinclair appeared at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial in February.