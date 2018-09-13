In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 13 Sept 2018
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the family of a talented boxer who lost his battle with depression have spoken of their grief.
In other news, town councillors have had their say on the future of football in Newbury.
Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched to fund a statue of Jack of Newbury.
Plus, a host of events were held this weekend and we've got reports and pictures of them.
In Hungerford, developers of a hugely controversial, 100-home project are snubbing Hungerford townsfolk, it has been claimed.
In Thatcham, a man has been praised for his dedication to rescuing exotic animals.
And on the Hampshire pages, residents have suffered from weeks of interrupted water supply.
This week's edition also features a pull-out guide to the Royal County of Berkshire Show.
