Archer hoping to build on flying start

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer wants to keep the momentum going after another emphatic win in the South West 1 East division.

Blues ran in a total of 12 tries in an 85-0 victory against Swindon at Monks Lane on Saturday.

The win comes just a week on from their 67-7 opening-day win at Stratford and Archer said: “It’s pretty pleasing to follow it up this week with a similar performance.

“We got a defensive test towards the back end of the first half when Swindon were near our line playing some phases, so it was good to run that drill.”

Blues were 36-0 up at half-time and, although the game appeared to be out of sight for Swindon, Archer wanted Newbury to continue their intensity.

He said: “In the second half, we were electric. I said to the boys at half-time that although we had enough points in the first half to make the game safe, the challenge was to put on a performance which was equal or better to that.

“They answered my call and it was a very good performance and going forward to next week, it’s important we keep the momentum going.”

Like last week, Blues got on the scoreboard early on at Monks Lane – something he has challenged his team to do more often.

“We work for it in training and we make sure that we come out of the blocks so we are the first on the scoresheet,” he said.

“It changes the flow of the game and the mind-set of the opposition in terms of them being forced to fight to get back into the game, so then we can implement the way we play.”

Another point that pleased the Blues head coach was that a number of his players across the pitch all contributed with points.

“I have said from the start of the season that it’s important we get tries across the team to show that we are a threat everywhere.

“It creates a whole load of uncertainty when we play and it makes it more enjoyable and easier for us to play,” he said.