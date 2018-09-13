Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Have your say on the future of Greenham Business Park

Public consultation for revised draft for Local Development Order closes today

TODAY is the last chance to have your say on the revised draft Local Development Order (LDO) for Greenham Business Park.

West Berkshire Council and Greenham Trust prepared a draft Local Development Order (LDO) in May – a proposal which would see the economic profile of the district radically transformed.

But following a month-long public consultation, a number changes have been made to the original draft.

This included the time length for the LDO, which was reduced from 25 to 15 years.

A proposal for a 120-bed hotel was also scrapped, as were changes in building heights in order to reduce any potential visual impact to surrounding areas.

An LDO provides planning permission for specific classes of development within a defined area, allowing greater flexibility over how and where new buildings can be developed.

The plans, prepared by West Berkshire Council’s planning offices and the park operator, Greenham Trust, focus on traditional business uses, including offices, research and development, industrial uses and storage distribution.

To take part in the consultation, visit: http://info.westberks.gov.uk/index.%20aspx?articleid=35526  

